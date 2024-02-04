Resident Doctors Demand N25,000 Quarterly Allowance

In order to support medical and dental professionals working in federal public health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and medical centers, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has urged that their N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance be paid.

The association made the call in a communique issued after its January National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and health summit held in Abuja from January 30 to February 3, 2024.

The resident doctors lamented the non-compliance of the federal government and the ministry of finance with the upward review of CONMESS and other allowances.

NARD applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for starting to pay the reviewed CONMESS, accouterment allowance, and promotion arrears to our members under its employment.

They further lamented that its members at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital are still paid using the 2009 CONMESS salary structure and are still owed 21 months’ salary arrears with no house officers and postgraduate college accreditation.

The doctors, however, urged the government to clarify the Federal Executive Council’s recent proclamation on relief of waiver for recruitment from the Head of Service for rapid follow-up and to accelerate the execution of suggested solutions to the ongoing labor shortage.

The communique read, “The NEC observed with surprise the non-compliance of CMDs/MDs of tertiary health institutions to commence payment of the approved accoutrement allowance.

“The NEC observed with dissatisfaction the prolonged non-payment of skipping arrears due to her members. The NEC observed rather regrettably, the delayed payment of salary and promotion arrears of some of her members, a situation she seriously frowns at.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to mandate CMDs/MDs of all tertiary health institutions to pay the Accoutrement allowance to our members as circularised.

“The NEC demands that all state Governors adopt the reviewed CONMESS and commence the process of implementation; calls on the Federal Government to expedite payment of all salary, and promotion arrears accruable to members.

“NEC calls on the Federal Government to enhance security measures in the nation, particularly within the vicinities of hospitals and workplaces.”

Naija News recalls that the Federal Government authorized in 2023 the disbursement of a unique allowance of N25,000 to physicians and dentists working in federal public health facilities, clinics, and medical centers.