Murray-Bruce Reveals Three Things Nigerians Must Do For Naira To Appreciate

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has revealed three things Nigerians must do for the naira to appreciate in value.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday, Murray-Bruce said Nigerians must buy made-in-Nigeria products for the naira to appreciate in value.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians must use Globacom for calls and data, eat Dangote for nutrients and power and drive Innoson to get Nigeria moving faster.

The former lawmaker said if these three things are done, the naira will appreciate in value and Nigeria will be better for it.

He wrote: “This is not rocket science. If we as Nigerians want the Naira to appreciate in value, then we have to do three things immediately:

”Use Glo for calls and data. Eat Dangote for nutrients and power. Drive Innoson to get Nigeria moving faster.

“If we don’t do these three things, and we instead come on social media to throw tantrums, one day, we will wake up to 5000 Naira to one Dollar. The Naira has been floated. There is no more breast milk. If we do not #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira we will never rise together.”