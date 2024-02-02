Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 2nd February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 2nd February 2024.

The PUNCH: In a move to push back the rampaging kidnappers and bandits operating freely across the country, 15 state governors have assembled no fewer than 52, 106-man vigilante squads to battle the hoodlums.

The Guardian: The distance from Lagos to Aba, in Abia State, is 464 kilometres, and normally completed in six to eight hours. While the road infrastructure has improved, to anticipate a better sail for motorists, the traffic has become more chaotic – with a new travel time of 12 to 16 hours!

Vanguard: As efforts to rescue six Ekiti school pupils, who were abducted on Monday alongside their teachers and driver are yet to yield desired results, more children were kidnapped in Benue State on Wednesday evening.

The Nation: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hit the nail on the head yesterday. It accused commercial banks of hoarding over $5 billion in foreign currencies against the threshold approved by the apex bank.

Daily Trust: Citizens across Nigeria have expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities such as rice, flour, sugar and cement. This is just as the naira continues to suffer depreciation, thereby reducing the purchasing power of the people.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.