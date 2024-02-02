‘My Physical And Emotional Scars Has Not Faded’ – Nigerian Libya Returnee Recounts Experience

A Nigerian lady, Hope Oyiza, who returned from Libya in 2017, has advised Nigerians to stay away from the war-torn country.

Naija News reports that Hope offered the advice while participating in the trending ‘of course’ challenge.

In the post via her Facebook page, Hope recalled the experiences of suffering serial sexual abuse and being imprisoned without any court appearance after her employer falsely accused her.

The anti-human trafficking advocate also stated that the physical and emotional scars have not faded after years of her return.

She wrote, “I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course I won’t open my eyes and let people make the same mistake I made.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course I will keep talking about the dangers of irregular migration.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course I was imprisoned without taken to court.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course I was kidnapped while looking out for others.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course I have physical and emotional scars that hasn’t faded after years of return.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE, of course the change begins with me.

“I am a LIBYAN RETURNEE and my name is LUNA.”