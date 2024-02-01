Woman Heartbroken As Okada Man ‘Disappears’ With Her Bag Of Maize In Abuja

A woman identified as Hauwakulu Ishaku, broke down in tears in Abaji town in Area Council of the FCT after a commercial motorcyclist disappeared with her bag of maize.

Naija News reports that Hauwakulu, while narrating the incident to Journalists, said she engaged the motorcyclist to convey the maize to her house, but he disappeared with it to an unknown destination.

She explained that she bought the maize on Monday with borrowed money from some people and took it for grinding when the incident happened.

Hauwakulu added she was surprised when she got home and couldn’t find the Okada man or the maize.

She said, “You know; there is this Okada man that I always engage to carry maize for me to my house after grinding it but I couldn’t see him, so I decided to engage another Okada man. I described my house to him; he told me that he knew the area and left with the maize. It was then I took another Okada to follow him and upon reaching home, I couldn’t see the Okada man and where he dropped the maize.

The painful aspect of the whole thing is that I borrowed money from three people on that market day to buy the maize so that I would be selling it per measure at home to sustain myself.”