Nigerians Should Be Patient With Tinubu To Address Insecurity, Bad Economy – FG

The Federal Government has said President Bola Tinubu needs more time to address the various challenges facing the nation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, said this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He called on Nigerians to be patient with the reforms the Bola Tinubu government implemented, maintaining that these reforms would yield fruit in the long run.

While admitting that Tinubu is aware of the hardships Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies, Malagi reassured that the government is working tirelessly to reverse the trend.

He said: “I want you to remember that the President is seven months old in office. I am not going to make excuses that seven months is just a short time.

“But for a long-term plan, you need a lot more time to put structures. But of course, as you trudge along, there will be shocks, turbulence, and occasional dislocations that you would find. But the vision of the President is very clear: he wants to take Nigeria to the desired prosperity.

“He works day and night to achieve that. Every day, all the ministers and everyone are working in that direction but the results are not seen yet. We ask Nigerians to be a little more patient.”

Malagi said the government had, in the wake of the subsidy removal introduced some measures to curtail the impact of the move.

Story continues below advertisement

He listed some of them to include the wage awards to Federal Government workers and plans to roll out CNG buses across the country.