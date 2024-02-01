CISLAC, TI, WACSOF Express Concern Over Potential ECOWAS Breakup

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI), and the West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) have jointly cautioned against the potential fragmentation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in light of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic’s recent withdrawals.

During the discussion, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, alongside the General Secretary of WACSOF, Kop’ep Dabugat, and Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) representative Najaatu Mohammed, voiced their apprehension regarding the decision of three countries where military control prevails.

They highlighted the threat of a gradual disintegration of a community that has long served as a model for regional integration in Africa and emphasised the significance of addressing this concern.

Rafsanjani said: “Civil Society Groups CISLAC, WACSOF, and TMG expressed dismay at the events surrounding the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the recent announcement of the withdrawal of the Republic of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the regional community.

“While CSO continues to condemn in totality military rule in the region rather than resorting to constitutional measures, the threat of gradual disintegration of a community, which had hitherto served as best practice template for regional integration in Africa, cannot be overlooked.

“It is imperative for Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, and indeed the rest of the member states of ECOWAS, to have a deep reflection over the collective milestones of the regional integration collectively achieved, including peace missions to member states, free mobility of people, goods, and services, trade enhancement through the removal of customs duties and tariffs on commodities, as well as collective infrastructural development efforts such as the West African power pool leading to the construction of Diama and Manatali dams in Senegal and Mali, respectively.

“At a time when the region is advancing discussions of a single market to further boost trade and development, it is completely disheartening to see leaders shun the channel of diplomacy and dialogue and instead attempt to disintegrate the community.”

However, the CSOs reiterated the importance of a more integrated and robust Community of States in the West African region, stressing that this cannot be overstated.

As a result, they urged Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to reconsider their decisions to withdraw from ECOWAS.

“The authorities of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to rescind their decisions to withdraw from ECOWAS because of obvious beneficial reasons. CISLAC, TMG, and WACSOF urge state and non-state actors in the region to intensify engagements towards ensuring a more united ECOWAS.

“The military authorities in these countries to urgently roll out workable transition plans that clearly reactivate return to civil rule and quick restoration of democratic order. These plans should consist of a timetable of political activities leading up to the conduct of elections and transmission of power within the shortest time possible.

“The military authority in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, in the spirit of fairness, transparency, and accountability, to recuse themselves from transmuting from military to civil rulers. This is particularly pertinent, as failure to do so would create the impression that the only intention of the junta was to grab power for personal interests.

“The authorities in these countries to ensure and prioritise free, fair, and credible elections capable of bringing about the choices of the people and thereby restoring their trust for democratic processes.

“The people of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to take advantage of transition programmes to rise and be counted by actively participating in the quest to return to democracy.

“CISLAC WACSOF and TMG also calls on the leadership of ECOWAS and all West African countries to remove the sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger and any of the above-mentioned countries which has caused hardship to the people of the country, especially women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

“It is imperative to recall the commitment of member states not to attack one another through the non-aggression treaty signed in 1976. Attack may not only be in the form of military engagement.

“The leaders of ECOWAS, in the interest of sustaining a peaceful, united, and prosperous economic bloc, must continue to operate under the principles mutual respect that made the region a template for best practice in fostering regional integration in Africa,” the CSOs stated.

Meanwhile, the CSOs also pointed out that “the community must recognise the clauses that protect each member state from interference in its internal affairs. More so, in a period of growing trans-border insecurity, a more integrated ECOWAS is requisite for stemming the tides of insecurity in the region.

CISLAC, WACSOF, and TMG re-echoes the instrumentality of continued dialogue and sustained civil engagements for democratic stability in the region.”