Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st February 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1515 on Wednesday 31st January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1356 Selling Rate 1357

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Key figures in Nigeria’s finance and agriculture sectors have revealed a staggering annual loss of $2 billion in the country’s under-utilized cocoa industry.

This disclosure was made at the 2024 International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum, held concurrently at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and the Sheraton Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The forum, which saw the participation of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku, highlighted the untapped potential of Nigeria’s cocoa sector.

The event was also attended by various stakeholders within the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture.