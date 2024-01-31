‘Mama Left Me And I Lost Myself – Wizkid Reveals Struggles Following Mother’s Death

Nigerian award-winning singer, Wizkid, has responded to the concerns over his appearance at the UK premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” in London, where online videos depicted him looking sad.

Naija News reports that many fans reacted to the videos, noting that Wizkid’s appearance seemed weary and dull.

Some speculated that Wizkid may still be grappling with the loss of his mother.

In response, Wizkid, in a series of posts on his Instagram page on Wednesday, disclosed his mother’s death left him different, acknowledging a sense of disconnection from himself.

He likened his experience to a soldier, emphasizing his resilience in the face of adversity by stating his readiness to rebuff anyone encroaching on his personal space.

While expressing appreciation for his fans’ solidarity during his lowest moments, the singer promised to rediscover his sense of self.

He wrote, “Look in the mirror don’t feel myself. Mama left me and I lost myself. Can’t wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier! Military with it!

“Until then I dey slap away for free so leave me

“And I’m thankful y’all going through this phase with me. U seen me at my lowest now. When u see me back on my high no complain.

Story continues below advertisement

“Expensive pain”.