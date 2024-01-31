‘It Is A Very Terrible Experience To Disvirgin A Lady’ – Nollywood Actor, Baaj Adebule

Talented Nollywood actor, Baaj Adebule, has claimed it is quite traumatic for a guy to disvirgin a lady.

Naija News reports that the thespian, during a recent interview with Pulse, revealed he doesn’t intend to marry a virgin when he is ready to settle down.

According to him, he doesn’t want to marry a virgin because of the process of disvirgining a lady.

The movie star said he had been through the process before, adding it is a very terrible experience for a guy.

He said, “I don’t want to marry a virgin. Because first, obviously, you will have to do the disvirgining which is something I’ve been through before and it is quite traumatic.

“When people think about it, they only think about the lady, nobody thinks about the guy and what he goes through to do it. It is a very terrible experience for a guy.”

In other news, popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has disclosed why she admitted to cheating on her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Naija News recalls that Obidi had openly confessed to cheating on Dean when she was in Nigeria before she moved to America to be with him.

Shedding more light on the situation during an interview with News Central, the mother of two explained that she made the confession because she doesn’t want to live with the secret.

According to her, she has no regrets over her decision to confess her wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Korra insisted that her confession brought a lot of truths to light.