Bring Down Prices Of Goods For Minimum Wage To Have Meaning – NACCIMA Tells FG

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on the government to take decisive steps in reducing the prices of commodities in the market.

This call was made by Humphrey Ngonadi, Life Vice President of NACCIMA, following the inauguration of a 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Ngonadi emphasized that for the proposed new national minimum wage to be effective and meaningful, it must be complemented by a significant decrease in the cost of commodities.

He made this demand shortly after the committee, tasked with recommending a new national minimum wage, was inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the council chamber of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Ngonadi, in a statement released in respect to the inauguration, said: “Well, I thank God for this initiative that government is taking at this place. But I’m worried.

“We may remember some time ago, that an Udoji award was done. And that was the first time the salary of workers was increased and immediately after the increment, the commodity in the market ran up to meet it.

Story continues below advertisement

”So while we are talking about minimum wage, I think the government on its own side, has to think on how to bring down the price of commodities in the market.”