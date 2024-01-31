Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31st January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1460 and sell at N1470 on Tuesday 30th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1460 Selling Rate N1470

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 888 Selling Rate 889

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria naira has plunged to an unprecedented low, reaching N1348.63 against the US dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market.

This record fall, reported on Monday, represents a significant 51.21% drop from the closing rate of N891.90/$ last Friday in the official market, as per data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

This rate marks the worst official exchange the country has seen since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) floated the national currency in June 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The naira’s decline has been consistent, crossing the N1000/$ mark on the official window for the first time on December 8, 2023, and subsequently falling to new lows in the following weeks and months.