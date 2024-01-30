Obaseki Is My Relative, But I Am Not His Mole – Akpata

A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has said that reports claiming that he is working for the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the governorship race are false.

He insisted that there are no truths to the claims, adding that he disagrees with the governor’s style of governance, which, according to him, lacks empathy and compassion.

The Edo governorship aspirant debunked the allegations against him while speaking with Arise Television on Tuesday.

He noted that though he is a relative of Obaseki, he is not his mole.

According to Akpata, “I am not Obaseki’s agent, mole, representative or anything of any sort. In 1979, my father’s elder brother, Oluwafemi Akpata was a senator representing Bendel South UPN.

“His close cousin was chairman of NPN. They had lunch every other weekend. Is one the mole of the other? That is the politics we know how to pay. We agree to disagree

“I totally disagree with Obaseki’s style of governance, even if I am his friend and relative but I can tell you publicly that I totally disagree with Obaseki. There is no empathy, no compassion in his style of governance and so we are not on the same page as long as I am concerned.”

The gubernatorial aspirant also spoke on the reason he chose to join the race under the Labour Party, stating that it is the only party interested in the plight of the people. He also added that with Peter Obi as a member of the party, he is assured that only the right things would be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have no regrets whatsoever, joining the Labour Party. Due diligence for me stopped at what the party believes in and the party’s posture. I was looking for a party that would help bring the people back to the equation, he added.