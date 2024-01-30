‘Nigeria Is Finished’ – Sowore Reacts As Dollar Nears N1,500

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that his prediction about the depreciation of the naira in 2024 has come to pass.

Naija News reports that Nigeria’s currency, the naira, is edging closer to a record-low of N1,500 against the US dollar in the face of a severe dollar shortage in the parallel market.

The exchange rate reached a fresh low of N1,460 per dollar in the parallel market on Tuesday morning, and traders anticipate further weakness in the coming days as dollar shortages worsen.

However, in a post via his official X handle on Tuesday, Omoyele said he had predicted that the local currency would be exchanged for N1,500 to $1 by 2024.

Citing the current economic challenges in the country, Sowore declared that the “country has been finished”, adding that the earlier Nigerians realize what has happened, they would take the country back from those ‘killing’ it.

He wrote, “My prediction in December of 2023 is that the Nigerian currency -Naira- will be exchanged for N1,500 to $1 by 2024, and it has come to pass, and we are still in January.

“The earlier we all realize that this country has been finished and we all go out to take our country back, the better”.