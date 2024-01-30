Dele Alake Speaks On Becoming Ekiti Governor As Campaign Poster Surfaces Online

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has refuted claims that he has the ambition of becoming the next Governor of Ekiti State.

Alake, in a statement on Monday released by his spokesman, Segun Tomori, stated that he has no interest in running for governor now or in the near future.

The former Lagos Commissioner stated that he is very committed to his current national assignment as a minister, adding that he has nothing to do with a fake campaign poster circulating on social media.

According to the minister, the poster in circulation does not have his approval as he does not know the people behind it, urging the public to disregard it.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Oladele Alake, has been drawn to a poster that is circulating on social media and across WhatsApp groups where he is positioned as a gubernatorial aspirant in Ekiti State with the inscription ‘Take it Back’,”

“The general public is hereby informed that Dr Alake has no interest in running for the governorship election in Ekiti State, either now or in the future.

“The poster in circulation does not have his approval as he does not know the people behind it. It is fake and should be discarded.

“It is unconscionable that the Honourable Minister who is busy with the onerous task of reforming and revamping the Solid Minerals sector in Nigeria, a responsibility committed to him by President Bola Tinubu will leave that to be plotting for an election in Ekiti State.

“The Honourable Minister is a busy man, working tirelessly on how to make the solid minerals sector a major revenue earner for the country and for the sector to create thousands of high-paying jobs for Nigerians.”