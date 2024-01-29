Rescue Operation: FCT Police Save Five Kidnap Victims

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command operatives have successfully rescued five abducted individuals from two separate gangs of kidnappers in Abuja.

A joint effort involving the FCT Special Intervention Squad and the FCT Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit led to the rescue of the five victims.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this development during a press conference with crime reporters at the Command Headquarters on Monday.

SP Adeh said, “Ladies and gentlemen of the press, I am honoured to welcome you all to the FCT Police Command today and to equally give you an update on the rescue of abducted victims by the command.

“On January 27, at about 11:30 pm, a distress call was received at Iddo Division that sounds of gunshots were heard around Sabon Lugbe axis. A police patrol team was drafted to the scene where one Blessing Eze, female, was met with a bullet wound on her shoulder inside a Toyota Corolla car with RSH 724 KC, black in colour.

“Blessing explained that she and her husband, Joshua Eze, were returning home when some hoodlums in an unknown vehicle double-crossed them, fired at their vehicle and abducted her husband to an unknown destination.

“In response, the IGP-Special Intervention Squad and the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command and other tactical sections swung into action, and the victim (Eze) was rescued unhurt at Kuje Forest on January 28, at about 06:20 pm.

“In a related development, on January 28, at about 05:30 am, one Peter Ede in the company of one ThankGod Ogunyi, both males of Piwoyi, Lugbe, reported at Karmo Division that, on the same date at about 01:50 am while praying at Idu Gbagyi mountain Karmo, some criminal elements numbering about seven, armed with guns and cutlasses attacked them and abducted three of their members to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, police operatives from Karmo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abaya Haruna, swiftly mobilized to the scene, combed the surrounding bushes and hills between Karmo to Gwagwa, and engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel.

Story continues below advertisement

“The three victims, namely one Igbodi Emeka, male, Precious Uche, female, and Eric Chukwudi, male, were rescued unhurt.”