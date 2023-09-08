Police Arrest Female Hacker Who Empties Bank Account With Stolen Sim Cards (Photos)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old woman, Bunmi Samuel, who emptied her victims’ bank accounts through stolen SIM cards extracted from stolen phones.

Naija News understands that Samuel, a mother of two, operates with her boyfriend, who is an expert at snatching GSM Phones from innocent commuters.

Explaining how she extracts money from her victim, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, disclosed that the suspect and her boyfriend who was also arrested, will steal phones from unsuspecting people and she would hack SIM cards from the stolen phones to empty money from bank accounts concerted to the sims.

While parading the suspect, along with her boyfriend, and others, at the command headquarters on Thursday, the FCT police boss noted that “After snatching phones, he removes the SIM cards and sells the phone then hands over the SIM cards to his girlfriend, Bunmi Samuel.

“The girlfriend, on her part, makes withdrawals of all monies from the accounts that are linked to the SIM cards.

“The police operatives have so far recovered 76 SIM cards, two Opay ATM cards and a golden wristwatch from the suspects.”

Garba also paraded 12 other suspects arrested from different locations in the territory, along with assorted weapons, vehicles, laptops, phones, and musical instruments, among others.

They were accused of crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery and burglary in the territory.

The CP said that the operatives of the Anti-violence crime section of the SCID also arrested one Musa Matins, suspected to be an armed robber in the Durumi Area.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to having been involved in snatching and stealing cars in and around the FCT.

“So far, he has led the Police to the recovery of two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration numbers MAG-149 AR (Borno) and RBC-445 AS (Abuja).

“Effort is currently ongoing to trace the rightful owners of the recovered vehicles,” he said.