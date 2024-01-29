‘It Has Grave Implications For Our Security’ – Fani-Kayode Laments As Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Dump ECOWAS

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a sad and uncomfortable development.

Naija News reported that the military juntas governing Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger on Sunday, announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), effective immediately.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the regional bloc and the three Sahel nations, particularly following the military coup in Niger.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger declared their decision to exit ECOWAS, describing it as a sovereign act.

This withdrawal marks a critical juncture in West African politics, underscoring regional governance’s complexities and the challenges ECOWAS faces in maintaining unity and democratic governance among its member states.

In a post via X on Sunday, Fani-Kayode asserted that the latest development, apart from being unfortunate, is also trouble because the fact that the countries have formed a hostile confederation on Nigeria’s northern border poses a grave implication on the country’s security.

He wrote, “The withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS is a sad and unfortunate development.

“The fact that they have formed a hostile confederation right on our northern border is also troubling and has grave implications for our security.

“May God restore the brotherhood and unity we once enjoyed in our sub-region, and may He preserve the peace.”