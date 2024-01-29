Four Dead As Gunmen Attack POS Operators In Imo

No fewer than four persons died on Monday as gunmen reportedly struck at Ohii Junction on the Owerri-Orlu Road in Imo State.

Naija News learnt that two of the victims were police officers reportedly on duty in the area, while the two others were civilians.

According to PUNCH, a Facebook user, Anyaeri Bright, who shared a video clip of the incident, confirmed that two policemen lost their lives in the attack when the fleeing gunmen opened fire at the junction.

This is even as some Point of Sales operators were attacked, and their monies were stolen in parts of Owerri on Monday.

A resident of the area, Presh Iheanacho, while speaking on the incident, said some criminals stormed Christiana junction at Egbu Road around 8am and robbed POS operators.

He said, “Earlier today, around 9am, some armed men in a Corolla vehicle attacked some POS shops and passersby just before Rapour Junction, disposing them of cash and valuables.”

Another resident, Ikechukwu Eze, disclosed that some POS operators were robbed at Amawire, Orji, on the Owerri, Okigwe Road.

However, at the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, is yet to make any statement on the incident.