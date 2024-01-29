Comedian AY Speaks On Sleeping With May Edochie, Petitions Facebook User

Nigerian Ace comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has petitioned the Delta State police command over the grave allegations levelled against him by a Facebook user identified as Agozi Samuel.

Naija News reports that Agozi, in a 4.32 secs video published on Saturday, January 20, alleged that AY was sleeping with May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul.

The Facebook user also claimed that AY was responsible for the marital crisis between May and Yul.

Part of his statement read, “You slept with May. Because of you, Yul Edochie and his wife separated because you’re having an affair with Yul Edochie wife which is May. The general public did not know what is happening even the Court case that is going on the general public did not know.”

“I told you on 31st night that in this 2024, I will be the one to bring you down for you to bring down in 2024. For you to bring down a home that lasted for many years, you made them separated, you made the wife live different and the husband. What are you looking for in somebody’s wife that your wife does not have?”

“Your plan now is to go and marry May. I know all your plans, you want to go and marry May. You think I don’t know?”

“This is what really happened. AY slept with May Edochie, that was why Yul Edochie and May Edochie are not together today.”

Following public outrage, Agozi deleted the video and apologised to AY, stating that he made the video out of desperation to generate traffic to pay his house rent.

Reacting, AY, through his lawyers, said the Agozi’s statements were not only false and baseless but also capable of causing annoyance, insult, enmity, hatred, public outrage and needless anxiety to his family, as well as exposing him to hatred and public ridicule.

The comedian also asked the state police command to take immediate action in investigating and apprehending Agozi as there is evidence of him defaming, cyberstalking and cyberbullying him.