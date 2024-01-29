AFCON: Angola Players Promised Cash To Beat Super Eagles In Quarter-Final

Ahead of Angola’s quarterfinal Africa Cup of Nations match against Nigeria on Friday, Angolan players have been promised cash awards and material gifts to defeat the West African nation.

Naija News reports that the oil-rich country is now vying for an unprecedented spot in the African competition’s semifinals, and a victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria will secure the South African nation the much coveted Semifinal spot.

Each Angola player and coaching staff member has received five million Kwanzas (N5.41 million) from Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI) for advancing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In addition, each member of the Angolan delegation received an iPhone 15 from Aguinaldo Jaime, President of UNITEL’s Board of Directors, together with free calls, SMS, and internet for a year.

If the club defeats the Super Eagles, SODIAM EP has guaranteed the team a significant $250,000, (N225 million).

In the Round of 16, the Palancas Negras defeated Namibia 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. They now face the giant task of defeating the Nigerian side in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Nigerians have tipped in form national team goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to attain the feat reached by legendary Super Eagles goalie, Vincent Enyeama.

Nwabali, the Super Eagles’ starting goalkeeper of choice in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition, has secured the goalpost with an extremely remarkable performance, ensuring that the team has only allowed one goal to be conceded thus far in the competition.

However, Nwabali sustained an injury during the country’s triumph over Cameroon on Saturday. Nigerian fans are optimistic that the goalkeeper will be fit for the Super Eagles’ quarter-final match against Angola.

Naija News reports that although many Nigerians believe that Nwabali’s performance in the current nations cup is remarkable, some argue that he has not yet reached the caliber of the great goaltender Vincent Enyeama. On the other hand, Nigerians predicted the goaltender to follow in the footsteps of “Enyeama.”

It is thought that Vincent Enyeama, who retired from international football with the Super Eagles in October 2015, is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Nigerian football history. He had over 13 years of goalkeeping bliss.