Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 28th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 27th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1375 and sell at N1380 on Saturday 27th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1375 Selling Rate N1380

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has stepped up talks with the Kingdom of Morocco to expedite the process of reaching the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

The pipeline would pass through the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and end in Morocco with a spur to Spain, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Olufemi Soneye.

Naija News reports that on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, and Mme Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the Morocco National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), served as the discussion’s anchors. The meeting was between the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali.

The discussions centered on ways to advance the collaboration between the two nations in order to expedite the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project following the several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that were inked in Abuja in 2022.

In order to achieve the goal of reducing energy poverty on the continent, the stakeholders emphasized the project’s strategic significance for their respective nations as well as for all of Africa. They also emphasized the urgency with which the project must be completed.