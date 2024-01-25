Nigeria-Morrocco Gas Pipeline: FG, Morocco In Talks To Expedite Project

The Federal Government has stepped up talks with the Kingdom of Morocco to expedite the process of reaching the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

The pipeline would pass through the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and end in Morocco with a spur to Spain, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Olufemi Soneye.

Naija News reports that on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, and Mme Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the Morocco National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), served as the discussion’s anchors. The meeting was between the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali.

The discussions centered on ways to advance the collaboration between the two nations in order to expedite the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project following the several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that were inked in Abuja in 2022.

In order to achieve the goal of reducing energy poverty on the continent, the stakeholders emphasized the project’s strategic significance for their respective nations as well as for all of Africa. They also emphasized the urgency with which the project must be completed.

The NNPCL detailed that “project, among other things, will help drive the monetisation of Nigeria’s gas resources, maintain NNPC Ltd.’s energy leadership in Africa, and promote economic and regional cooperation among African Countries.”