After 10 Years Of Barrenness, Bandits Kill Nursing Mother, Her Mum In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, continues to grapple with a worsening security crisis.

Recent reports from Daily Post indicates a continuation of killings and abductions, despite concerted efforts by security operatives.

The capital city, which has been under siege from blood-thirsty assailants, witnessed a horrific incident on Thursday that left the family of Simon Igba, a Nigeria Police Force officer, in deep sorrow.

His wife, Christiana Igba, and mother-in-law, Maria Agbo, were tragically murdered by the assailants.

This distressing event unfolded about two weeks ago in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja, when Christiana and her mother were kidnapped by dreaded gunmen.

At the time of the abduction, Mrs. Maria Agbo was visiting her daughter, who had recently given birth after a decade of marriage.

This marked a time of celebration turned tragic, as the family’s residence near the Mopol Barracks in Dei-Dei was invaded.

Simon Igba was brutally attacked and left in a coma, while his wife, her mother, and the newborn were taken to an undisclosed location.

Adejor Jacob, a neighbor, recounted the harrowing incident, revealing that the abductors had demanded a ransom of N90 million before the victims’ murder.

The ongoing violence in the FCT raises serious concerns about the underreporting of such unfortunate attacks and the effectiveness of security measures in the city.

According to him, “The late Christiana gave birth recently after being barren for more than ten years. Her mother came to Abuja from Benue State for the postnatal and to celebrate with the family over the newborn.

“The kidnappers earlier asked the husband to pay N90 million ransom as the only condition to release his wife and his mother-in-law.

“A day before they were killed, the kidnappers contacted the husband and they both negotiated and settled for N10 million.

“The kidnappers asked him to make the money available before 10 am the following day, which was last Thursday.

“Before the agreed time, the kidnappers called the husband to inform him that the one month old-baby was ill.

“There was another victim that the kidnappers released that day so they gave her the little baby and asked her to take the newborn to a hospital.

“The kidnappers gave her the phone number of the baby’s father and asked her to call when she got to the hospital.

“The woman did as she was instructed. The hospital called Igba and he went there and recovered his baby. After a few hours, we received a report that Christiana and her mother had been killed.

“Their lifeless bodies were dumped and some police officers went there to recover them. They have been deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital.”

When the platform visited the area on Saturday, it was gathered that the residents who are still in shock over the unprecedented murder, are living in fear.

According to a resident who does not want to be mentioned, “many people are relocating from Dei-Dei due to security issues in the area.

“There has been a series of kidnappings and killings in this place since January but most of the incidents are not captured by the media.”