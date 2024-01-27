Why I Didn’t Divorce My Husband – Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Yoruba Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Jaiye Kuti, has asserted that love is not enough to keep a marriage.

Naija News reports that the thespian recently created some buzz online when she said many married women want to leave their marriages.

According to her, she tried to leave her marriage thrice.

However, in an interview with Saturday Beats, the actress reiterated that marriage is not a bed of roses, stressing that the only way to handle challenges in marriage is through understanding and forgiveness.

The actress further advised the young people to understand that they would not get 100 per cent happiness, love or romance in marriage, adding that challenges are bound to happen irrespective of one’s religion.

She said, “I actually wanted people to know that marriage is not a bed of roses. I want women to know that understanding has 150 per cent to do in the success of every marriage because love is not enough. Yes, you need to love one another. But, there will be a time when you will look at each other, and wonder how you got married in the first place.

“That is the point where understanding comes in. Both spouses will have to understand that everybody is human, and are prone to mistakes. If the parties involved are not ready to forgive each other, they won’t be able to sustain the marriage.

“What if your husband cheats? Even men who don’t cheat could have other issues. I have been married for over 20 years. If I add the period of our courtship, that will be 25 years. My husband actually sponsored my education at the University of Lagos before we got married in 2000.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is nothing like Jesus will not let my marriage be like that. It (marriage) has been ordained to have those challenges, whether one likes it or not, and whether one is a Christian, Muslim or even atheist. Marriages usually have challenges, and one just has to take it that way.”