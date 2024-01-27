Nigerians React As Excited Fan Refuses To Delete Moses Bliss’ Private Wedding Invitation

A Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has expressed displeasure after his private wedding invitation was leaked online by a fan on Facebook.

Naija News reports that Moses, reacting via the comment section of the man’s post, appealed to him to take it down.

He wrote: “Mr David please take down my private invitation card please.”

Responding to the singer, the man stated he wouldn’t delete the post and wrote, “Moses Bliss, We no fit the publicise your songs, and when wedding reach, e becomes Private We no go gree.”

The action of the man has left people talking online.

iniabasi44 wrote: “If you need privacy, then learn from Johnny DRILLE”

like_felicity wrote: “Respect his privacy and put it down, jeez”

adelakunfayl wrote: “David should be elected as the President of “No Gree for Anybody Club”

princekadiri wrote: “Baba wants the wedding to be Private, then we Can watch it on YouTube, and he can cash out. Thank you Mr David.”

marhymay wrote: “No need asking him to take the post down, cuz Moses himself have been posting pictures and videos of him visiting people with his wife and wedding invitation.. again just some days back he posted a video of him and the wife singing and crying publicly for us all, so he should accept the public’s love and support too!”

officialgbeji_udo wrote: “When you were going around sharing the invitation with videos, wasn’t that already out of privacy? If na to on ring light and dey cry we for dey involved”

susannagbo wrote: “But wait! Wedding in February but he said the proposal was a surprise to his fiancée that she’s not aware of it. I’m trying to understand if she has been preparing for the wedding in private without her knowledge. Cos mehn planning a wedding is a big deal o”

mec_done wrote: “What you don’t want to destroy, keep it private. That’s the moral lesson here.”

tkspakle wrote: “Online in-laws no go gree hear ooo.. One of the disadvantages of starting is that you can’t finish. If you can pray, sing, and propose in public, then your wanting your IV to be private now will be hard. Well, it’s all good. The wedding is sha strictly by invitation. No invitation card, no entry. Capisce!”