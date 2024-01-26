‘You’re An Evil Man’ – Youths In Fubara’s Village Dismantle Wike’s Billboard After Supreme Court Judgement

Some youths in Opobo, the country home of the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, have called out the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, after the Supreme Court judgement.

Naija News reported that the Apex court, on Thursday, declared Fubara as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the 2023 elections in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, had challenged Fubara’s victory in the poll on the grounds that he did not resign as the accountant general of Rivers State before the election.

However, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld Fubara’s election victory.

The panel in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa affirmed Fubara’s election shortly after it dismissed the appeal by Tonye-Cole for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to Saulawa, the appellant did not prove his allegations of over-voting, non-compliance, and non-qualification of Fubara to contest the election.

In a video sighted online, residents of Opobo were seen destroying a billboard of the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, while describing him as evil.

The residents also vowed never to allow any picture of a billboard of Wike in the town.