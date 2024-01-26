Northern Forum Demands Resignation Of Aviation Minister, Central Bank Governor Over Relocation Of FAAN, CBN Head Offices To Lagos

In response to President Bola Tinubu’s approval of the relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some CBN departments from Abuja to Lagos State, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has demanded the immediate removal of Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation, and Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was said in a statement released by the organization on Thursday and signed by its convener, Murtala Abubakar.

The organization also praised the federal politicians from the North who voiced their displeasure with the proposed transfer of CBN and FAAN.

Naija News reports that the group, however, argued that the president should be given a deadline by Congress to halt the relocation rather than being sued to invalidate the decision.

They also said that choices that have an impact on the nation’s administrative and economic landscape must be taken responsibly, openly, and in compliance with the Constitution.

The communique said, “Given the magnitude of the decisions by the CBN and FAAN that demonstrate the unsuitability of their chief executives to preside over federal institutions, we urge our representatives to demand the immediate removal of the Governor of the CBN and the Minister of Aviation from their positions.

“This is not a punitive measure but an urgent step to restore public trust, ensure accountability, and uphold the constitutional integrity of key institutions that significantly influence our nation’s economic and administrative landscape.

“We call on our representatives in the National Assembly to exercise their full legislative oversight functions. We urge them to set a definite deadline for the executive to rescind the decisions related to the relocation of CBN departments and FAAN headquarters as well as to take proactive corrective measures.”