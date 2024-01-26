Military Arrests Party Chairman, Two Others For Arms Smuggling In Zamfara (Photo)

A man, Aminu Ibrahim, who is alleged to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman for Birnin Yero Ward in the Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State, has been arrested by the Nigerian Military for alleged weapons smuggling.

Naija News understands Ibrahim was arrested alongside two other men by Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin.

Information gathered from PRNigeria has it that the suspected chairman and his accomplices, namely Musa Usman Seun and Isah Mohammed, were arrested on Monday., 22nd January at Shinkafi.

The source quoted by the platform stated that the sum of two million, five hundred and eighty thousand naira, 1 Volkswagen Wagon, 3 mobile phones and other items were recovered from the suspects after their arrest.

The money recovered from the suspects was said to be part of the planned fund for the purchase of weapons at Ilela border in Sokoto State.

The matter is currently under investigation.

According to the source, “The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN acting on a credible intelligence on activities of a notorious gunrunner with intentions to smuggle arms into Zamfara state, troops immediately set up a roadblock and apprehended 3 suspected persons.

“The 3 suspects namely Musa Usman Seun, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Mohammed were arrested recently at Shinkafi on 22 January 2024 and the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira, 1 Volkswagen Wagon, 3 mobile phones and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the huge sum of money recovered from the suspects was for exchange of Assorted weapons at the Illela border in Sokoto state. The suspects are undergoing further interrogation”.