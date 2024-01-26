Homeless Piece Of Sh!t With Zero Self Esteem – Tacha Blasts Woman Who Wakes Up At 4:30AM To Cook For Husband

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has come down hard on internet sensation, Mummy Zee, the woman who went viral for waking up by 4:30am to cook for her husband.

The fracas between the duo began after an X-user informed Mummy Zee that Tacha was insulting her on a show.

Responding, Mummy Zee wrote, ‘’Person when nor get sense.’

Tacha came across the comment and was enraged. She found it disrespectful and insulted her.

She wrote, “Take a look at this homeless piece of shit with zero self esteem. Zomb*e that has zero ability to think for herself at her big age.

“Really hope you use all that community finds you hit from begging to actually send your daughter to a good school. That way she does not turn out this stup!d hat!ng on a fellow woman because it is popular to do so or waking up at 4am to cook rubbish for a long-throat hungry looking man.

Story continues below advertisement

“See it will never be my fault y’all don’t understand “context” and to even think I was praising this fuul on an episode of the Big Friday show is just funny.”