Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1400 and sell at N1410 on Thursday 25th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1400 Selling Rate N1410

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s GDP is expected to increase by 3.7% in 2025, according to World Bank predictions.

The largest economy in Africa is expected to grow by 3.3%, up from a projected 2.9% in 2023, according to the World Bank’s most recent study, “Global Economic Prospect: Subdued Growth, Multiple Challenges.”

The report stated, “Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 per cent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025—up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, since June—as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruit.

“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.”

The momentum, according to the Washington-based bank, is due to the present macro-fiscal reforms being gradually implemented