CBN, FAAN Relocation: See The Cities That Have Been Nigeria’s Capital In The Past

Abuja officially became the capital city of Nigeria in 1991 but prior to that time, some other cities have claimed the title of Nigeria’s capital city both officially and unofficially.

Naija News reports the initial work for Abuja’s planning and implementation were carried out by the Military Government of General’s Murtala Mohammed and Olusegun Obasanjo after it promulgated decree No. 6 on 4 February 1976, which initiated the removal of the Federal Capital from Lagos to Abuja.

However, it was General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida who physically moved the seat of power from Lagos to Abuja in 1991 and he was the first Head of State to occupy the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Fresh controversies regarding Nigeria’s capital city and its role have gained traction in recent public discourse following the decision of the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to move some Ministries, Departments and Agencies to Lagos State.

Naija News reports the planned relocation of certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos has not been received well in certain quarters.

Amidst the raging controversies, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked reports that plans are underway to move the Federal Capital Territory to Lagos State.

Onanuga, in a statement via X on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024, described those peddling the reports as dishonest, ethnic and regional champions, attempting to draw attention to themselves.

According to Onanuga, Abuja, as the FCT is backed by law and has come to stay, adding the movement of FAAN, a department of the Aviation Ministry, to Lagos does not amount to moving the FCT to Lagos.

Following the arguments, this platform examines cities that have had the privilege of bearing the status of Nigeria’s capital city.

Lagos State

After independence in 1960, Lagos served as the capital of Nigeria for many years. It carried this status since the 1914 amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates.

However, religious and ethnic divisions, as well as issues of overcrowding, caused the Nigerian government to begin searching for a neutral capital.

Abuja

Nigeria’s capital city moved from Lagos to Abuja officially in 1991 after several years of building and construction. The city is seen as a symbol of national unity and a neutral location.

Other Unofficial Cities

While Lagos and Abuja are the official capital cities, Calabar, Asaba and Lokoja are sometimes viewed as unofficial capital cities due to their roles in the past and history of Nigeria.

Calabar served as the first capital of the Southern Protectorate, the Oil River Protectorate, and Niger Coast Protectorate. This was until the late nineteenth century, when the administrative centre of the Southern protectorate was moved to Lagos in 1906.

Calabar served as the administrative headquarters for colonial officials but Nigeria didn’t exist as an entity at that time.

Asaba, the current capital of Delta state, is believed to have been where the British colonial masters started their administration. It was also where the British Royal Niger Company preferred to hold its treaties before incorporation.

Lokoja, the current capital of Kogi state, was where the first Governor-general of Nigeria, Lord Frederick Lugard, ruled from after the Southern protectorates and Northern protectorates were amalgamated to form one Nigeria.

It was also where Lady Flora Shaw came up with the name Nigeria.