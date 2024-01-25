Supreme Court Rules On Taraba Governorship Election

In a unanimous ruling on Thursday morning, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Agbu Kefas as the governor of Taraba State.

Naija News reports that the appeal brought forth before the highest court of the land by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was dismissed by the court.

The court declared that the appeal was found lacking in merit.

Sani had earlier filed an appeal with the highest court to invalidate Governor Agbu’s victory in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

He argued that there were violations of the Electoral Act, irregularities, and other misconduct during the election.

Sani urged the court to declare him the winner of the election based on having received the majority of the lawful votes.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously dismissed Sani’s appeal against the Tribunal’s decision to uphold Governor Kefas’ election.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, found no merit in the appeal filed by Sani and his party, the NNPP, just as the Tribunal did on September 30.

In the March 18, 2023, governorship election, Governor Kefas secured 257,926 votes, defeating Yahaya, who received 202,277 votes, Naija News recalls.