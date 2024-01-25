Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 25th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1360 and sell at N1365 on Wednesday 24th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1360 Selling Rate N1365

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 899 Selling Rate 900

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

At least 214 instances of oil theft have been reported to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) in the last week.

According to the NNPCL, between January 13 and January 19, 2024, it discovered 72 illicit refineries spread throughout the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Naija News reports that the NNPCL revealed in a video documentary that was made available on Tuesday that “214 incidences (of oil theft) were recorded from various incidence sources between the 13th and 19th of January 2024” in the Niger Delta.

According to the petroleum company “72 illegal refineries were discovered across several locations” in Rivers, Bayelsa and Abia States; especially in Ogubolo, Rivers, “where an illegal refinery is being destroyed”.

It was reported that 42 illicit oil connections had been found in the states of Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa.