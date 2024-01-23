NNPCL Records 214 Oil Theft Cases In One Week

At least 214 instances of oil theft have been reported to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) in the last week.

According to the NNPCL, between January 13 and January 19, 2024, it discovered 72 illicit refineries spread throughout the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Naija News reports that the NNPCL revealed in a video documentary that was made available on Tuesday that “214 incidences (of oil theft) were recorded from various incidence sources between the 13th and 19th of January 2024” in the Niger Delta.

According to the petroleum company “72 illegal refineries were discovered across several locations” in Rivers, Bayelsa and Abia States; especially in Ogubolo, Rivers, “where an illegal refinery is being destroyed”.

It was reported that 42 illicit oil connections had been found in the states of Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa.

In addition, 26 vandalism incidents in Rivers and Imo were recorded in the previous week; some of them are being fixed.

“Two cases of oil spill caused by vandals were reported in Bayelsa. Eight illegal storage sites were discovered across several locations in the Niger Delta. Large oil pits were discovered in Isiokpo and Okrika, Rivers State,” it was reported.

Oil sacks were also found at Ohaji/Egbema in Imo, Obuzor in Abia, and Oporomor Bayelsa.

The NNPC also detailed that “49 wooden boats conveying stolen crude were arrested and confiscated in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.”

It was further stated that there were eight instances of Vessel AIS violations and seven instances of cars transporting illicit crude in Delta.

