Attahiru: If You Have An Issue With The Army Go And Resolve It – Adekunle Tells Ali-Keffi

The Nigeria Air Force’s former Chief of Training and Operations, AVM Gbolahan Adekunle (Rtd), has asked the former General Officer Commanding of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Danjuma Ali-Keffi (Rtd), to resolve whatever issues that he has with his dismissal from the Nigerian Army.

He stated this while reacting to claims from Ali-Keffi alleging that the plane crash that killed former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, was linked to terror sponsors.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Arise News, Adekunle insisted that he was not in support of a person leaving their place of office on a bad note.

He claimed that the general felt that there might have been a conspiracy to kill Attahiru because the army mistreated him.

Adekunle said, “The General thinks because the army has treated him unfairly, somebody must have conspired to kill somebody? Let’s be fair to ourselves. If he feels like he has an issue with the army, as a gentleman, as a man that was raised by the same army, he should resolve it within the army.”

He continued, “I just am not happy about the fact that the image of one of the most decent army officers I have ever met was being dragged. That officer should be allowed to rest in peace. If General Ali-Keffi has issues, as a professional colleague, I will expect him to take it up with the system that raised him. If the system picked you up as a young school cert holder, thirty-something or almost forty years old, and develops you to the level of a General, if you have a problem with that system, I think you should be decent enough to go back to that system and be able to resolve that problem within that system, unless there is something else that he has not told us.”

Adekunle who said that General Ali Keffi must have his reasons for bringing such accusations, then said, “It is not up to me to assess his character, it is up to the army to decide whether they have promoted an officer beyond his competence or capability.”