Governor Bello Bestows Staff of Office upon Ohimeghe Igu of Koton-Karfe

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has bestowed the Staff of Office upon HRM Saidu Akawu Salihu, who assumes the position of the 27th Ohimege Igu of Koton-Karfe Kingdom.

Amidst cheers and excitement, the newly appointed monarch, who also serves as the Chairman of the Lokoja/Kogi/Koton-Karfe Traditional Council, received his Gold Plated staff at his Koton-Karfe Palace.

It is worth noting that the previous incumbent, Abdulrazak Isa Koto, the 26th Ohimeghe of Koton-Karfe, was dethroned and deposed by the Kogi State Government.

During the presentation of the staff of office to the new traditional ruler, HRM Saidu Akawu Salihu, Governor Yahaya Bello urged the monarch to utilize his position to safeguard the well-being of his subjects, residents, and citizens of the Igu Kingdom.

Governor Yahaya Bello expressed appreciation for the residents of Koton-Karfe, commending them for upholding the truth and adhering to due process in the selection of the Ohimeghe of Koton-Karfe.

In response, the Ohimege Igu of Koton-Karfe conveyed gratitude to Governor Bello, acknowledging his commitment to truth and justice in the process.

He said, “I thank Allah for seeing this day and thank the government of Kogi State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the boldness in righting a monumental wrong. By this singular action he has saved our well cherished age long traditional institution from public ridicule and prevented the rubbishing of the decision of our kingmakers”.

“He promised to serve with humility, integrity, and dedication and to uphold the traditions and values of the Igu kingdom. He added, “I will be a listening ear, a strong advocate and a bridge builder.”

Saidu Akawu Salihu, born on March 11, 1964, hails from the family of Late Chief Salihu Umar Danmadaki and Late Hajiya Aishetu Salihu of Odaki-Koton-Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Commencing his education journey, His Royal Majesty embarked on his Primary School Education at Kogi L.S.B Koton-Karfe from 1970 to 1976.

In the year 2012, HRM Salihu contested for the position of Ohimege, receiving the endorsement of the Kingmakers. However, the dethroned Ohimege secured the previous administration’s support and was installed on October 12, 2012.