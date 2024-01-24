EFCC Arraigns Blindman Over Alleged N19 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Murtala Adebayo, over alleged land fraud.

Naija News understands that the 72-year-old suspect, who is visually impaired, was brought before the Ikeja Special Offences Court today by the anti-graft agency.

He was accused of defrauding a man of N19 million. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of obtaining money by false pretext.

During the court sitting, the EFCC counsel requested a trial date, while the defense counsel informed the court about a bail application.

The prosecution, however, requested time to review the bail application. The defense counsel then requested a short adjournment to address the defendant’s health issues and visual impairment.

“We pray for a short adjournment for the bail application to be heard because of his health status my lord.

“He is a 72-year-old man, and he is blind.

“We also pray that the defendant is in EFCC custody because of the state of his health so that his doctor can attend to him there,” the defence counsel said.

Earlier, the prosecution informed the court that the defendant was accused of committing the offenses in Lagos in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Isah stated that the defendant, with the intention to deceive, fraudulently obtained the sum of N4.5 million from Mr Gafar Ademolake by falsely claiming that the payment was for three plots of land at Ogombo Ajah in Lagos, a claim he knew to be untrue.

The prosecutor argued that the defendant also received the sum of N5.5 million from the complainant as part of the payment for 18 plots of land in Ayogbemi Village in Ibeju-Lekki, which he knew to be false.

Furthermore, he alleged that the defendant acquired two Toyota Camry 2005 Model cars and one Honda Accord 2006 Model, valued at N9 million, from the complainant under the false pretense that it was payment for the remaining balance of the 18 plots of land in Ibeju.

The prosecutor emphasized that these alleged offenses violate Section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until February 9th for the bail application hearing.

Dada ordered that the defendant should remain in EFCC custody until the bail application is heard and determined.