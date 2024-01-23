Video: We Cannot Handle The Insecurity Challenges In The Country – Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume has disclosed that Nigeria does not have the capability to handle the security challenges in the country.

He explained that the security agencies in the country are not enough to handle the situation.

Ndume stated this in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday

He said, “Right now we don’t have enough security agencies or personnel to handle the security challenges.”

Meanwhile, Ndume has advocated better welfare packages for the military men fighting insurgency in Nigeria, calling on President Bola Tinubu to revisit issues of their welfare.

Ndume said the members of the Armed Forces need to be better motivated so the country can see a drastic result in the fight against insecurity.

According to the lawmaker, the military men are not adequately motivated or equipped to fight the war against insurgency. He therefore called on the President to increase their salaries and allowances so it can serve as a motivation for them to win the war.

The Senator, who agreed with the recent rallying call from the President to heads of security agencies that he will not accept failure, said Tinubu needs to revisit the welfare of men and officers tackling insecurity across the country, especially in the North East.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that he won’t accept excuses from heads of security agencies. And I agree with him. We need to win this war. But we need to do more.

“I’m urging the President to do more and revisit these issues; he must equip them, motivate them, and revisit their salaries and allowances.

“These moves will go a long way in changing the tide of war in favour of the government. But currently, what they’re getting is too small to even take care of their daily needs in the field while fighting.

“I’m optimistic that if the right things are done, we’ll see a different outcome in the ongoing insurgency war in various parts of the country. Let’s equip and motivate them, and we’ll see drastic changes,” he said in a phone chat with Tribune.