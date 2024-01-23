Kenyan Detectives Arrest Two Nigerians For Murder

Two Nigerians have been arrested by detectives in Kenya following the death of a 20-year-old student of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Rita Waeni, in an apartment.

Naija News reports that the two suspects, identified as William Opia and Johnbull Asbor, were reported to be illegally living in Kenya.

Opia’s passport was reported to be in possession of an expired passport, while Asbor said he lost his travel documents two years ago.

The Nation Media Group in Kenya stated on its website on Monday that the community was shocked to find Waeni’s head wrapped in a purple shirt and covered in a bag and that this further heightened the hunt for her killers.

The publication claims that DCI detectives spotted the pair hiding in an apartment in Ndenderu, Kiambu County—not too far from the location where Waeni’s head was eventually found.

DCI’s Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau said it tracked the suspects using leads and evidence gathered from the Kasarani crime site, the

Constable Benjamin Wangila told a Makadara court of the Kasarani DCI offices that the evidence against the suspects was reinforced by their proximity to the body parts’ discovery.

The police revealed that numerous items, including a butcher’s knife, a hatchet, three laptops, ten SIM cards, a Kenyan national ID (belonging to an unidentified person), and numerous other items were found in the suspects’ hiding place.

“The investigation team is seeking to obtain call data records for all the SIM cards and mobile phone numbers recovered from the respondents to ascertain whether they were involved in the murder,” the paper quoted Constable Wangila in an affidavit filed to the court.

In order to determine the suspects’ involvement in the murder, authorities intend to examine call logs from the confiscated smartphones.

To determine how the suspects are related to the murder, authorities intend to examine call logs from the confiscated devices.

Getting blood samples for DNA analysis and comparison with crime scene samples is essential, Wangila said in a court document.

Senior Principal Magistrate of the court, Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts, issued an eight-day detention order at the Kasarani police station after it was brought to her that the suspects’ lack of a permanent address and legal residency made them flight risks.

According to the affidavit, Opia purportedly bought the hatchet online to defend herself.

Authorities are still looking into Waeni’s murder, trying to figure out why she was killed and piece together what happened before her terrible demise.

Story continues below advertisement

Documents revealed that the head belonged to an unidentified adult female, adding to the bereaved family’s anguish and perplexity. Waeni’s missing phone was also discovered at the scene of the incident.