Henry Rono: Kenya Loses Another Record-Breaking Athlete To Death

A renowned Kenyan long-distance runner, Henry Rono, has reportedly died.

Naija News understands that the record-breaking athlete passed away at the age of 72.

According to athletics officials, Rono, who was a student at Washington State University in the United States, achieved an incredible feat in 1978 by setting four world records within a span of 81 days.

These records were established in the disciplines of 3,000m, 5,000m, and 3,000m steeplechase, leaving an indelible mark on the world of athletics.

“He was one of the best long-distance athletes Kenya has ever produced,” two-time Olympic gold medallist and Kenya’s former Olympic committee chief, Kipchoge Keino, told The Standard Newspaper.

He added: “It’s unfortunate he didn’t compete in the 1980 Olympic games, he would easily have come home with at least two gold medals.”

Rono was said to have been hospitalised for the past 10 days before he eventually passed away.

According to media reports, Rono, who had previously resided in a car park in the US, made his return to Kenya in 2019 after thirty years.

“I was a baby when Henry left the country. I’m now 43,” the deceased’s brother reportedly told journalists.

Just early this week, talented Kenyan athlete Kelvin Kiptum was reported dead.

The 24-year-old reportedly died in a car accident in his homeland.

Naija News understands that Kiptum, recognized as a top contender for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, was en route from Kaptagat to Eldoret in western Kenya around 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday when his car overturned.

The police commander of Elgeyo Marakwet County, Peter Mulinge, stated that Kiptum and his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, lost their lives in the accident, while a female passenger was injured.

“The car had three occupants; two died on the spot, while one was taken to hospital. The two are Kiptum and his coach.

“It is Kiptum who was driving heading to Eldoret, and the vehicle lost control and rolled, killing the two on the spot,” Mulinge told reporters.