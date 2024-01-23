EFCC Denies Fresh Recruitment, Training Exercise

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that it is currently not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

The commission, in a statement on Tuesday via its official handle on the X platform, which was signed by its head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, warned members of the public against falling prey to recruitment scammers.

While warning Nigerians to ignore misleading information that it is currently carrying out a recruitment exercise, the EFCC added that the commission is already going after the fraudsters using the image of the anti-graft agency to perpetrate fraud.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some online advertisements linking the Commission with phoney “ongoing recruitments.

“The Commission is not recruiting at the moment.

“The public is enjoined to ignore any advertisement of recruitment not publicly announced by the EFCC. Operatives of the Commission are on the trail of fraudsters offering misleading information in this regard and they will be brought to book.”

Responding to a question from a netizen with username @dollars442 about the training message that is being sent to applicants through HRU, the EFCC added that such messages should also be ignored.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please ignore any ‘training message’ you may have received, as it did not originate from the EFCC. It is important to emphasize that the EFCC is currently not conducting any recruitment,” the anti-graft agency wrote.