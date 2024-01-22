Kogi PDP Chairman Suspended Over Alleged N19 Million Fraud

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, Ibrahim Huseini, has been suspended indefinitely.

Naija News understands that Huseini was suspended over allegations of misappropriating N19 million from the party’s account and issuing threats to members.

The party chieftain was also accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the November 2023 gubernatorial election.

The suspension of Huseini was communicated through a letter dated January 21, 2024, in which officials of the PDP in Dekina LGA expressed their lack of confidence in the embattled chairman.

The PDP Local Government Working Committee in Dekina further accused Huseini of disregarding established party protocols and institutions.

The reads: “We, the Local Government and Ward Executives of Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, suspended you as Party Divisional Chairman on January 15, 2024, following a vote of no confidence by the majority executive at both local and ward levels.

“This decision stems from your mismanagement of party funds, open threats to executive members, and involvement in anti-party activities, particularly evident during the last presidential and state governorship elections in the state.

“You are hereby instructed to submit all party materials in your possession to the divisional secretary of the party. Your actions have hindered the progress of the party by not adhering to the provisions of the party constitution.”

The individuals who supported the vote of no confidence at the local and ward levels include Secretary Ademu Yusuf, Assistant Secretary Attai Joseph, Legal Adviser Jacob Atadoga, Auditor John Bala Amedu, Financial Secretary Usman Enema, Treasurer Salisu Shehu, Youth Leader Ayuba Amedu, and Ex-Official Danjuma Muhammed, Naija News learnt.

Additionally, Women Leader Alima Abuh and Vice Chairman Salami Muhammed Omede were also among those who endorsed his removal.

Story continues below advertisement

It is worth noting that at least eight ward chairmen supported his removal.