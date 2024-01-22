Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 22nd January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1350 and sell at N1370 on Sunday 21st January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 890 Selling Rate 891

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The first policy meeting of the year for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is scheduled to take place on February 26th and 27th,

This is in line with a draft agenda for the MPC meeting that was put up on the apex bank’s website.

Governor Yemi Cardoso, who is leading the MPC for the first time, will preside over this meeting, which is one of six scheduled for the year. The second MPC meeting is set for March 25th and 26th, 2024, according to the calendar.

Subsequent meetings are planned for May, July, September, and November, providing a framework for the MPC’s deliberations throughout the year