‘85% Of Women Want To Leave Their Marriages’ – Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has asserted that 85% of women want to leave their marriages.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during an interview with Gistzlife.

Jaiye Kuti disclosed that she had even attempted to leave her marriage thrice, stressing that cultural differences have been a major factor in why most couples struggle in their marriage.

She added that men are unstoppable regarding infidelity.

She said, “If you ask a hundred women, 85% want to exit their marriage. I even tried to leave thrice. The problem is that when you marry someone from a different culture, people start to reveal their actual selves. A man would treat and pamper a woman when he wanted to get married, but when a second marriage and kids are involved, things go too far. Men can also have egoistical tendencies and are unstoppable when it comes to cheating.”

Meanwhile, Jaiye Kuti has debunked reports of ridiculing veteran Nollywood stars begging for financial support online.

Naija News reports that in 2023, the movie star made headlines over comments about the series of Yoruba Nollywood veterans coming online to beg, stressing they were giving the movie industry a bad name, which generated controversy at the time.

However, Jaiye Kuti, in an interview with Legit, noted that her statements were taken out of context.

She commended the veteran stars for paving the way for young movie stars in the film industry, insisting she would never ridicule or speak down on them.

Story continues below advertisement

According to her, she was only advocating for the need to have a purse for insurance to care for Nollywood stars during their old age.