‘S3x Toys Should Be Assistant To Men In Bedroom’ – Nollywood Actress, Destiny Amaka

Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka, has said s3x toys should be considered as an assistant to men in the bedroom.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in an interview with PUNCH, said men should not feel threatened by women using sex toys in the bedroom; instead, they should complement each other.

She said, “Sex toys and men should never be in competition. Rather, it should be a partnership. The toys should be an assistant to the men in the bedroom.”

The actress stated that she could not share her man with other ladies, except he was fine with her doing the same. “I can never respect such a man, unless he is also cool with me actively dating other people.”

Amaka also expressed displeasure with men asking women what they bring to the table. She said, “Any man that asks what one brings to the table is not a man, and that is not a table you would ever find me on. If a man does not know my value, then he should step aside. It is not by force. A king can never ask such a question, because kings and queens know their roles.”

On what could make her reject a movie role, the actress said, “I can reject a role if I feel that the budget or the role is not right for me.”