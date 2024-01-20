Popular Ghanaian Actor, Vincent McCauley Is Dead

The family of renowned Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley, has announced his demise after undergoing surgery for a brain tumour in South Africa.

Naija News reports that a statement released by the family disclosed that Vincent died on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The family also expressed gratitude to God for the deceased’s “glorious, magnificent transition” into the presence of God, stating that he left a void that would be greatly missed.

The statement said, “It is with a thankful heart that we announce the ushering into the presence of God Almighty, our son, brother, uncle and friend, Vincent E McCauley, Jr., (now of blessed memory) on Monda,y January 15, 2024, after undergoing surgery in South Africa for a brain tumor.

“His was a glorious magnificent transition, having the great privilege to see and encounter Heaven

“An administrator at Soul Clinic Intemational School, Vincent was an ardent actor who starred in many films and TV productions, including being celebrated for his role as ‘Max’ in the popular series ‘Things We Do For Love.’

“At Perfect Peace, our Vincent now has Eternity of Rest. He leaves a large void and will be greatly missed

“The family is grateful for the time you spent with us, dear Vincent! You were a gem, a gift straight from God and you were greatly loved and cherished.

“However, God loves you most perfectly. We sincerely thank all those who genuinely cared and loved him too.”

Reacting to the news via her X account on Saturday, Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari wrote, “This news is such a hard pill for me to swallow. 💔 I met Vincent on the set of ‘Who owns the city’ about 14yrs ago.”