Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Supporting Folasade To Get Back At Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has debunked claims of supporting Folashade Sariyu, the estranged wife of Lateef Lawal, to get back at her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Naija News reports that Lizzy and Iyabo have been involved in a longtime beef, and some veterans in the movie industry have attempted to settle them, but they continued their fight online.

Iyabo Ojo recently made headlines after she secured the release of Falashade from police custody over the issue of her estranged husband, Lateef and Lizzy.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the movie star said she is supporting Folashade because of the injustice allegedly being meted out to her by Lizzy Anjorin.

Iyabo Ojo also confirmed that Lizzy has been harassing Folashade, adding the lady is in distress and there are threats to her life.

She said, “I am not supporting her to get at Liz Anjorin. I am supporting her because I can see that there is an injustice going on. Fast-forward to the current issue, when I realised that she was insulting me because of that lady, I decided to take it up. That was why I hosted her (Folasade) at my lounge, and even posted her account number, so that people could support her business. I also gave her a shop, where she could be selling her goods. When she told me that she was a single mother, who was struggling to survive, I told her that she would be my goddaughter.

“This lady is in distress. How can the police collect a phone of a woman that has four children? Meanwhile, the court had already granted her bail. That is injustice!

Story continues below advertisement

“Meanwhile, she was even arrested using Liz’s car. How can the police be transporting someone to court with her accuser’s car. That is actually a threat to her life. Even while in the car, they were threatening to kill her. Now, Folashade is even afraid to go home, because they threatened to kill her.”