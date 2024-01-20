Gunmen Abduct Travellers On Ondo-Ekiti Expressway

Some unknown gunmen have abducted some passengers in two vehicles along Akure-Ado Ekiti Expressway at Iju area of Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learned that the incident happened on Thursday night while the vehicles involved were reportedly parked along the road.

According to The PUNCH, the gunmen riddled the Toyota Corolla and a white Toyota Highlander with bullets before taking the passengers into the forest.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, said families of the victims are yet to file complaints regarding the incident, but men of the anti-kidnapping section of the command have been combing the forest.

She said, “Men of the anti-kidnapping section of the command swung into action immediately the incident was reported and they have been combing the forest since.

“No official report from the family or families of the owners of the two vehicles and there is no report of missing people in the state.”

The PPRO said the state police command would soon unravel what took place and rescue the victims if it was a case of abduction, adding it was not clear whether the kidnappers had contacted the family members for ransom.

A source in the community also confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday night, saying the two vehicles were attacked and the kidnappers had taken the victims into the bush.

“The kidnappers might have marched the victims into the bush, the incident happened in the evening and it came to our knowledge on Friday morning when we saw the vehicles riddled with bullets”, the source narrated.

Meanwhile, the number of the victims have not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report.