Edo: Ize-Iyamu Speaks On Dropping Governorship Ambition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has debunked reports of his exclusion from the Edo State Gubernatorial race.

Naija News reports that Ize-Iyamu, who is taking a shot at the position for the third time, said the reports by the Julius Ihonvbere-led screening panel are ‘mere rumour’, stating he is still in the race, and remains the candidate to win in next month’s primaries.

Viral reports by the Ihonvbere screening committee had cleared only six aspirants and dropped 23 others with a provision that they are, however, free to purchase the governorship nomination forms.

Speaking at the Benin Airport on Saturday after he was welcomed by supporters and some leaders of the APC, Ize-Iyamu dismissed the report of the panel, stating that the National Working Committee of the party has given clear directives that all aspirants for the governorship race were free to purchase nomination forms.

He said, “I want to assure you that I am in the race and by next week by the grace of God I will buy the expression of interest form. Any Edo person is worthy of the ticket and I am not a stranger. I want to assure you that your support will not be in vain and there is nothing to worry about.

“When you are contesting for an election, there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories. The highest organ of our party issued a statement on the Edo governorship election and specifically said that all those who have aspiration to run for governorship should go and collect the forms.

“And that they are the only one that can set up a screening committee which they will do at the appropriate time and if you look at the earlier time table released you will find the schedule there.

“I know there were rumours that some people have been a excluded but by that NWC release that is not possible anymore. The only people that can exclude aspirants is the committee set up by the NWC. I want to assure you that I will contest and win the election.”

On his relationship with Oshiomhole, he said, “My relationship with him is cordial. He is my senior brother and I respect age. We have worked together for many years. He is the leader of our party in the state and a distinguished senator.”